You are here:

Dhadak: Karan Johar pens an emotional note for newcomers Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor

IANS

Jan,02 2018 19:08 10 IST

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a love note for Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter as the two newcomers look forward to make their Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

Karan Johar (left); Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the poster of Dhadak. Images via Facebook

Karan Johar (left); Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the poster of Dhadak. Images via Facebook

Karan is backing the film, an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, through his banner Dharma Productions.

The director read the note on his show Calling Karan on 104.8 Ishq FM on Monday (1 January, 2018), read a statement.

"It's a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals... Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all," Karan wrote.

"Through all of this, I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience because these initial days will never come back again. Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students.

"That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really don't take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that," he added.

Dhadak is scheduled for release in July.

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Dhadak #Ishaan Khatter #Janhvi Kapoor #Karan Johar #Sairat

also see

Taimur Ali Khan's birthday; Katrina Kaif's trains for Tiger Zinda Hai: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Taimur Ali Khan's birthday; Katrina Kaif's trains for Tiger Zinda Hai: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Kesari shoot to start in January after Padman's theatrical release, says Akshay Kumar

Kesari shoot to start in January after Padman's theatrical release, says Akshay Kumar

Calling Karan: Karan Johar dishes out advice on commitment, communication in week three

Calling Karan: Karan Johar dishes out advice on commitment, communication in week three