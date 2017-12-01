Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter's Sairat adaptation with Dharma, goes on floors

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak has commenced shooting. The movie, which also stars Shahid Kapoor's half-brother Ishaan Khatter, is the official adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is one of the most talked about films of 2018.

The film is co-produced by Zee Studios and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is set for a 6 July, 2018 release. The news of the beginning of the film's shoot was announced on Twitter via Dhadak's official handle. Soon thereafter, Johar took to Twitter and shared a shot of Khatter and Janhvi on the sets.

Dhadak marks Janhvi's Bollywood debut, while Khatter has already starred in Majid Majidi’s directorial venture Beyond The Clouds, which premiered in the recently-concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Khatter was also awarded the Best Actor award at the 5th International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey for his performance in the relationship drama.

Sairat, the original film which seems to have heavily inspired Dhadak, is based on a love story that highlights casteism in rural Maharshtra. Starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar, both the actors along with the film received rave reviews from the critics and audience alike.

"The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story. It wasn’t tough to get the poster look for the film as we were sticking to the story that we have written and the world that we have created. Even the idea of the poster was to remain as honest as possible to the film that we want to make (sic)," said Khetan in a recent interview, according to an NDTV report.