Devoleena Bhattacharjee becomes victim of cyber crime; Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress' bank account hacked

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gopi Bahu Devoleena Bhattacharjee's bank account was hacked and the actress was made a victim of bank fraud recently. It was when Devoleena realised an amount of Rs 16,000 was transferred to an unknown account that she immediately alerted the bank.

The Times of India reports that on Wednesday morning, while checking her inbox, Devoleena came across a mail that said money from her bank account was transferred to San Fransisco. She said she could immediately realise it was bank fraud as she had not done any shopping in the past few days too.

"I realised today early morning when I got a message from the bank stating that Rs 16,000 had been withdrawn. I was confused and lost. I didn't know what to do and how to react initially. But then I immediately informed my mother and the bank manager. The amount from my account was withdrawn at around 1 am IST," she told the Times of India.

The same report states that she urged to her fans that every online transaction that is made should be made carefully. Devoleena criticised the government's IT security and questioned why they ask common men to go cashless if they fail to provide the minimum security.

The same report states that Ishqbaaz-fame Nakuul Mehta too had to go through a cyber fraud before Devoleena. Nakul has also reported about his bank account being hacked earlier in 2017.

Published Date: Mar 29, 2018 11:53 AM | Updated Date: Mar 29, 2018 11:53 AM