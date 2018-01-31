Deepika Padukone poses for Femina; Preity Zinta's birthday celebrations: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Diljit Dosanjh's looks fierce as Sajjan Singh Rangroot
First look poster of Punjabi film #SajjanSinghRangroot... Stars Diljit Dosanjh... Directed by Pankaj Batra... Trailer on 6 Feb 2018... 23 March 2018 release... #Rangroot pic.twitter.com/6qeNc0KkHw
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018
The first look of Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Punjabi film Sajjan Singh Rangroot has been released. The actor-singer looks ready for battle, as he poses with a gun. The film will be released on 23 March. Amrita Arora's theme party
Don’t ruffle r feathers ........ #ammuhottyturns40 #sistergoals A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on
Amrita Arora brought in her 40th birthday with her gal pals and sister Malaika Arora Khan. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor also dressed up for the theme party. Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol
Preity Zinta celebrated turned 43 and celebrated her special day with friends and family. Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Ramesh Taurani joined the party.
Aditi Rao Hydari shares her Padmaavat look
Thank you for making me your #Mehrunisa Sanjay sir... thank you @sudeepdop dada for your magic, you’ve spoilt me! @rimple_harpreet_narula you’ve created a look that will be remembered forever... @preetisheel so much of the love for mehru is because of you... thaaaaank you godmother @shobhasant you’re a Rockstar and super special @soodpranav You’ve been the rock that one needs through shoot, while my head and ears and nose hurt especially 😂!!! @sarasmenon I missed you but thank you for the time you were on set and looked after me... tushar, jahanavi, abhi, Abhinandan... the whole ultra hard work king team... love you peeps! Mehrunisa is special in every way and I feel blessed to have been picked to play her. Sanjay sir you should be cherished! Eternally! #Mehrunisa #Padmavat #Blessed
Aditi Rao Hydari shared her look from Sanjay Leela's Bhansali's Padmaavat. The actress, who plays Khilji's wife in the movie, thanked her director, cinematographer and designers for making her look beautiful in the film. Deepika Padukone is Femina's covergirl
The Padmaavat star @deepikapadukone is on our cover, and we cannot keep calm! Credits: Photographer: @Errikos_Andreou; Makeup: Anil Chinnappa; Hair: @soninamrata; Fashion stylist: @shaleenanathani; Bralet: Reetu Neeva; Jacket: Kanika Goyal pic.twitter.com/oevkicegJG — Femina (@FeminaIndia) January 31, 2018
After posing for the cover of Vogue, Deepika Padukone will also be seen on this month's issue of Femina. the Padmaavat actress looks radiant in a simple black top.
Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:51 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:54 PM