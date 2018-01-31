You are here:

Deepika Padukone poses for Femina; Preity Zinta's birthday celebrations: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Diljit Dosanjh's looks fierce as Sajjan Singh Rangroot

First look poster of Punjabi film #SajjanSinghRangroot... Stars Diljit Dosanjh... Directed by Pankaj Batra... Trailer on 6 Feb 2018... 23 March 2018 release... #Rangroot pic.twitter.com/6qeNc0KkHw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018

The first look of Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Punjabi film Sajjan Singh Rangroot has been released. The actor-singer looks ready for battle, as he poses with a gun. The film will be released on 23 March. Amrita Arora's theme party

Amrita Arora brought in her 40th birthday with her gal pals and sister Malaika Arora Khan. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor also dressed up for the theme party. Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol

Preity Zinta celebrated turned 43 and celebrated her special day with friends and family. Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Ramesh Taurani joined the party.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares her Padmaavat look

Aditi Rao Hydari shared her look from Sanjay Leela's Bhansali's Padmaavat. The actress, who plays Khilji's wife in the movie, thanked her director, cinematographer and designers for making her look beautiful in the film. Deepika Padukone is Femina's covergirl

After posing for the cover of Vogue, Deepika Padukone will also be seen on this month's issue of Femina. the Padmaavat actress looks radiant in a simple black top.

Published Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:51 PM | Updated Date: Jan 31, 2018 16:54 PM