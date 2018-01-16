You are here:

Deepika Padukone plays a cop; Alia, Ranveer go de-glam for Gully Boy: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Deepika Padukone makes a fearless cop

We bet everyone can't wait for this ad already. Deepika Padukone in badass cop avatar clicked while shooting for a tvc few days ago 👮‍😎 pic.twitter.com/mvkniApvDe — Deepika Malaysia FC (@TeamDeepikaMY_) January 15, 2018

Deepika Padukone was recently photographed while shooting for a commercial, in which she will be required to play a cop. The actress cut a bold figure, as she channelled her inner badass.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh go de-glam for Gully Boy

New Hottest Jodi @RanveerOfficial & @aliaa08 on the set of Most Awaiting flick #GullyBoy !! They are both looking Amazing ! @excelmovies 👌👏 pic.twitter.com/lxHPgA6AHr — Umair Sandhu (@sandhumerry) January 15, 2018

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were clicked on the sets of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The pictures took everyone by surprise as the two have gone for an ultra-simple look.

Sonakshi Sinha wishes Sidharth Malhotra

Hiipity happity birthday @S1dharthM! Hope you having the best day everrrrr! pic.twitter.com/0dECVLYCup — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 16, 2018

On Sidharth Malhotra's 32nd birthday, his Ittefaq co-star Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter to wish him.

Padman fever in Pune

Akshay Kumar is on a promotional spree. The actor was in Pune to promote his upcoming film Padman, where thousands of his supporters flocked to catch a glimpse.

Soha Ali Khan and little Inaaya head to the airport

Taimur's little sister Inaaya is also becoming as popular as her brother. She was photographed at the airport, along with Soha Ali Khan.

Manish Paul and Lulia Vantur team up for 'Harjai'

Manish Paul and Lulia Vantur have appeared in a T Series single. The two have also lent their voice to the song titled 'Harjai', apart from starring in the video. Here's the teaser of the song.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 16:17 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 16:23 PM