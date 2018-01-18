Deepika Padukone likely to star opposite Prabhas in his Bollywood debut; Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif also being considered

Deepika Padukone may soon be seen opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas in his Bollywood debut.

DNA reports that the makers of that Bollywood movie are planning to cast Padukone oppsoite Prabhas in a romantic film that the Baahubali star revealed he would start shooting for after wrapping up Sujeeth's trilingual action thriller Saaho.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, Prabhas revealed, “I watch a lot of Hindi films. I live in Hyderabad, where 60 percent of the people speak Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho."

The DNA report states that talks are still at the initial stage and Deepika also has not given her nod yet. The makers are considering Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as well, if they fail to sign Deepika.



Meanwhile, Deepika is all set for her controversial film, Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to be finally released on 25 January, and will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Padman. The periodic drama has ignited fire from several fringe groups who are constantly trying to impose a nationwide ban on the film.

The Padmaavat actress is also expected to feature in an untitled gangster movie alongside Irrfan Khan. The movie is believed to be adapted from S Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai, where Deepika will reportedly be playing the role of Sapna Didi.

Published Date: Jan 18, 2018 10:13 AM | Updated Date: Jan 18, 2018 10:13 AM