Deepika Padukone discusses her career, stardom and Padmaavat on Vogue BFFs episode two

The second episode of Vogue BFFs is here and the Padukone sisters take the centrestage in it. Anisha Padukone, professional golfer sat on the BFFs couch with her sister, Deepika Padukone, the highest-paid actress of India. The sisters talked everything from their childhood, to growing apart, coping with fame and eventually rekindling their relationship. And of course, they discuss films, Deepika's favourite co-stars and more in this super-fun episode.

Anisha recounts the time when Deepika moved out of their house at the age of 18, which is when things started to change between the two. She discusses how Deepika's overnight stardom with Om Shanti Om, made her uncomfortable as she wasn't used to being in the spotlight at all.

Then comes the most interesting part: the rapid fire. Although Deepika remains diplomatic and doesn't divulge too much, Anisha on the other hand, says it like it is. She doesn't hesitate to name Chandni Chowk to China when asked about the worst movie Deepika has been a part of. Deepika, tells Ranveer Singh to stop making outrageous fashion choices. During the rapid fire, Deepika is forced to eat chillies, chilli sauce and lemons, because of playing safe, while Anisha aces the game.

Here's a little excerpt from their conversation:

Neha: Anisha, who would you get on the show, if not Deepika?

Anisha: Huma Qureshi. We're quite close.

Neha: Deepika, name an actor who needs acting classes

Deepika: Give me that lemon.

Neha: Anisha, what's the full form of BCCI

Anisha: Board of Control for Cricket in India

Neha: Deepika, what's the full form of BCBG

Deepika: *Stares* I don't know what it stands for.

After a fun rapid-fire, the three move on the next segment, which is called 'say it or strip it' and dodge more curveballs from Neha. In a revelation of sorts, Deepika admits that she, indeed, got paid more than Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor for Padmaavat.

The full video can be watched on Voot.

Published Date: Jan 28, 2018 17:41 PM | Updated Date: Jan 28, 2018 17:41 PM