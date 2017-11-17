Deepika Padukone and her little fan do the Ghoomar dance: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie to release on 26 January, 2018

The much awaited Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie finally has a release date and it has fans as excited as ever, as the film will be hitting theaters soon! 26 January, 2018 has been locked in as the day that Shetty's Bhaagamathie will see the light. The Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam tri-lingual film is written and directed by G Ashok and is touted to be a modern-day thriller.

Deepika Padukone does the 'Ghoomar' with a little fan

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

Deepika Padukone is busy promoting her upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati across all possible platforms and one such promotion saw an ethereal Padukone share the stage with a little girl as she danced to the famous 'Ghoomar' song from Bhansali's much awaited magnum opus. Padmavati will release on 1 December and stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor star in the movie alongside Padukone.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a family girl

Mum and Dad getting a sneak peek at @kaemasutra opening soon in @shangrilacolombo so excited for this 🌸 A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Judwaa 2 actor Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram recently and shared a photograph as she spent the day with her mother and father. The family is adorably colour-coordinated in pink with all three members of the Fernandez family sporting some form of pink.

Shahid Kapoor's smouldering selfie

Shabbakhair. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Padmavati actor Shahid Kapoor set our phone screens on fire once again as he took to Instagram and shared a smouldering selfie of himself. Outfitted in a white T-shirt, the actor is posing for the camera and all the angles seem to be working in his favour.