Deepika clicks a pic with Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Ranveer with Zoya Akhtar: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Ahead of Padmaavat's release — the artist, Sanjay Leela Bhansali with his muse, Deepika Padukone
Deepika definitely knows how to bring a smile on faces. She recently shared a picture of along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali during a style awards event hosted by a leading media group, and both the filmmaker and his muse looked adorable.
Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh from Gully Boy shoot
Day 10 #gullyboy #happygirl #shooting @ranveersingh @luiscasacubertaabril @arjun_varain Photo Courtesy: @ozajay
A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar) on
Zoya Akhtar is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is based on the true story of a rapper's journey from the slums of Mumbai to international platforms.
Sidharth Malhotra's latest pic from Aiyaary
Sidharth Malhotra looks determined and cool in the latest pic from Aiyaary's sets. In an army suit, and aviators, Malhotra gets our thumbs up.
Ranveer Singh shares yet another Khilji look
A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on
Ahead of the release of Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh revealed another of his looks from the film. Going by the trailer, he displays a mix of expressions — ranging from wrath, anger, surprise to pure vice — in the film.
Varun Dhawan's samosa moment with Banita Sandhu
Varun is currently busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar's October which also launches debutante actor Banita Sandhu. He shared a pic with Bandhu where the duo are sharing samosas.
Shahid Kapoor strikes a pose with Mira Rajput
A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on
Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with his better half Mira Rajput on Instagram and exuded the same regal presence he does in Padmaavat.
Sonam Kapoor's not
sari sorry
A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on
Bollywood's ultimate fashionista Sonam Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sari.
Priyanka Chopra congratulates A Kid Like Jake co-star Octavia Spencer on her Oscar nomination
As the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a picture along with her A Kid Like Jake co-star Octavia Spencer who has been nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in The Shape of Water.
Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 18:00 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 18:00 PM