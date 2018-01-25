You are here:

Deepika clicks a pic with Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Ranveer with Zoya Akhtar: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Ahead of Padmaavat's release — the artist, Sanjay Leela Bhansali with his muse, Deepika Padukone

Deepika definitely knows how to bring a smile on faces. She recently shared a picture of along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali during a style awards event hosted by a leading media group, and both the filmmaker and his muse looked adorable.

Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh from Gully Boy shoot



Zoya Akhtar is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The film is based on the true story of a rapper's journey from the slums of Mumbai to international platforms.

Sidharth Malhotra's latest pic from Aiyaary

#KoiKahaniShuruTohKar A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jan 25, 2018 at 3:34am PST

Sidharth Malhotra looks determined and cool in the latest pic from Aiyaary's sets. In an army suit, and aviators, Malhotra gets our thumbs up.

Ranveer Singh shares yet another Khilji look

#padmaavat IN CINEMAS NOW A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:56pm PST



Ahead of the release of Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh revealed another of his looks from the film. Going by the trailer, he displays a mix of expressions — ranging from wrath, anger, surprise to pure vice — in the film.

Varun Dhawan's samosa moment with Banita Sandhu

Samosa Khayegi @banita.sandhu #october #mumbai A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 23, 2018 at 4:49am PST

Varun is currently busy shooting for Shoojit Sircar's October which also launches debutante actor Banita Sandhu. He shared a pic with Bandhu where the duo are sharing samosas.

Shahid Kapoor strikes a pose with Mira Rajput

Evening swag. ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 24, 2018 at 7:25am PST

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jan 24, 2018 at 9:15am PST

Shahid Kapoor shared a picture with his better half Mira Rajput on Instagram and exuded the same regal presence he does in Padmaavat.

Sonam Kapoor's not sari sorry

Happiest in a sari.. A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 24, 2018 at 11:11pm PST



Bollywood's ultimate fashionista Sonam Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sari.

Priyanka Chopra congratulates A Kid Like Jake co-star Octavia Spencer on her Oscar nomination



As the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a picture along with her A Kid Like Jake co-star Octavia Spencer who has been nominated for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her performance in The Shape of Water.

