Dear Father: Paresh Rawal signed to play lead in Ashutosh Gowariker's Hindi adaptation of Marathi play

Ashutosh Gowariker’s next project will be an adaptation of Paresh Rawal’s well-known play Dear Father. The Marathi version of the play is already being adapted into a film titled Aapla Manus, produced by Ajay Devgn and stars Nana Patekar.

Mumbai Mirror reports Gowariker’s movie will go on floors in May and Paresh Rawal has been signed to play the double role of the protagonist. Casting for other characters has not been decided yet.

Paresh Rawal showed some light on the Hindi adaptation of his play and how Ashutosh convinced him to accept the offer, “It was originally a Marathi play called Katkon Trikon. I did the Gujarati version. Ashutosh saw it and told me he wanted to turn it into a film. The project is now taking shape and we plan to go on the floors by May. The Marathi play happened a long time ago but the Gujarati and Hindi versions are still being staged. We have completed more than 500 shows," said Rawal to Mirror.

Gowariker and Rawal have been working together for quite a long time now. In fact, Rawal worked in Gowariker’s directorial debut and both of them were part of even Aamir Khan’s acting debut film.

While speaking about the Marathi adaptation, the celebrated actor admitted it will be a treat to see Nana Patekar doing this film. “It’s a good thing that Ajay, despite being a Punjabi, is backing good Marathi cinema, which has always been progressive. Nana doing the film will be a treat for cinema lovers," said Rawal to Mirror.

The same report claims the story of Dear Father revolves around the delicate issue of generation gap, ideological confrontations and the emotional struggles of a middle class family.

Apart from Dear Father, Paresh Rawal will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic which will see Ranbir Kapoor essaying the titular role. The film is slated to release on 29 June.

Published Date: Jan 19, 2018 12:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 19, 2018 12:11 PM