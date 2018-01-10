Deadpool director Tim Miller is developing X-Men spinoff focused on the character of Kitty Pryde

The Deadpool director has pitched an idea to 20th Century Fox for the spin-off focusing Kitty Pryde, also known as Shadowcat, a young mutant able to phase through solid substances, reported Collider.

Actor Ellen Page portrayed the character in Fox films' X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. However, it is unclear whether the role would be recast following the reality-altering events of that movie.

The report also did not mention whether the talks took place before the deal between Fox and Disney or after it.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 18:50 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 18:50 PM