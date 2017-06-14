Deadpool 2: Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna to play a key role in upcoming sequel

Los Angeles: Japanese actress Shioli Kutsuna has been cast in Marvels upcoming movie Deadpool 2 in a key role.

Kutsuna joins previously announced newcomers Josh Brolin who will play Cable, Zazie Beetz as Domino, and Jack Kesy, who has been roped in as the lead villain in the film. The makers have retained the actors who appeared in the first installment from the likes of Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Stefan Kapacic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) and obviously Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

The first film shook the box office around the world, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film worldwide with a cumulative earnings of around $783 million, as reported by Box Office Mojo.

The studio, however, has not yet revealed what character the 24-year-old actress will play in the sequel to the 2016 superhero movie, reported Deadline.

The film has been directed by David Leitch and will hit the US theatres on 1 June next year.

Kutsuna also co-stars with Jared Leto in the crime thriller The Outsider, which follows a US army deserter (Leto) who joins the Yakuza while living in post-world War II Japan. Her indie film Oh Lucy!, opposite Josh Hartnett, was premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival this year.

(With inputs from PTI)