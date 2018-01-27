David Schwimmer creates six short films based on sexual harassment in the workplace

David Schwimmer best known as Ross Geller of Friends fame, has teamed up with director Sigal Avin to create six powerful short films for a video series called #ThatsHarassment, on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The first short of the series is called The Boss, followed by The Coworker, The Actor, The Doctor, The Photographer, and The Politician. The complete series is available for streaming on Cosmopolitan’s YouTube channel.

"#ThatsHarassment campaign wants to illustrate various environments in which harassment occurs to increase awareness of harassment in our society. It will provide viewers with resources to easily pinpoint instances of harassment amongst them, as well as begin a conversation about this important issue during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month," said a statement released by the campaign, according to a Bustle report .

“The whole purpose of this is to encourage people and to give them the courage to speak out if they’re a victim themselves of harassment, or if they witness or are aware of sexual harassment. The reality [is that] this kind of harassment takes place in the workplace, in a professional environment. And that means it’s about power. The problem is that people don’t step forward or say something if they’re witnessing it because of fear of retaliation,” said Schwimmer while talking about the short films in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

