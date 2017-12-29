David Dhawan denies working on Biwi No. 1 remake, says 'may surprise fans with an original film'

Contrary to speculation, David Dhawan has confirmed that he is not developing a Biwi No. 1 remake. After unexpected success of Judwaa 2 the father-son duo, Varun and David, were expected to pull off another reboot of a Salman Khan hit from the 90's but it seems like the fans will have to wait for a while for that to happen.

Rumours about the remake of the 1999 film, starring Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen and Karisma Kapoor, have been doing the rounds. But in a recent media interaction the director cleared the air and said there are no such plans at the moment and that he might take everyone by surprise with an original. “We haven’t thought about remaking Biwi No. 1 as of yet. Right now, we’re in the holiday mood. Let the new year begin and then we’ll think of what to do next. We may surprise everyone by doing an entirely original film this time," David was quoted as saying in a report by DNA.

As the chat proceeded, David said that he is not going to change his genre just because some people are criticising it. He said he is happy that his work is being loved by his fans and he would continue having the same approach as long as it's working fine. “I have directed 45 films in the last 41 years. I have left nothing to prove. I am proud of what I’ve achieved in the industry, and in life. But I am even prouder of what my sons Rohit and Varun have achieved in just 4-5 years," he tells the DNA.