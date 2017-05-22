David Bowie, not Drake or Adele, declared most popular artist of 2016 in Britain

Not Drake, not Adele, but David Bowie is Britain's most popular artist, as term by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in its annual All About the Music yearbook.

The sales of his records and his last album Blackstar sky-rocketed after his death in January 2016, exceeding the sales of records by Drake and Adele. This also pushed the sales of vinyl records to increase and reach an all-time high in the last 25 years.

David Bowie's sales included the equivalent of more than 1.6 million of his albums, that is, 1.5 million physical and digital album sales, 510,000 tracks downloaded and 127 million streamed, while Adele stood at 1.2 million and Drake at 1.09 million.

The singer is best known for his albums Space Oddity and Aladdin Sane, as well as his flamboyant and androgynous alter ego 'Ziggy Stardust'. He is considered iconic because of his music, orange hair and the outrageous costumes and makeup he would wear on stage. At different stages of his life, Bowie declared that he was gay, bisexual and straight.

At the 2017 Grammy's, his last album won in all the five categories it was nominated in, including Best Rock Song.

He passed away after a battle with cancer two days after his 68th birthday. Thousands mourned his passing all over the world.

He was born in Brixton, UK on 8 January, 1947, and his full name was David Robert Jones.