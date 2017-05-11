You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. David Beckham makes his acting debut with Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

David Beckham makes his acting debut with Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

EntertainmentPTIMay, 11 2017 17:27:48 IST

London: Former professional footballer David Beckham says King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is a great film and he had a wonderful experience working in it.

The 42-year-old ex Manchester United midfielder, who has a cameo in the Guy Ritchie film, took to Instagram where he shared behind-the-scenes footage.

Beckham captioned the video, "It was a pleasure to work with the @kingarthurmovie team on such an amazing film #KingArthur."

It was a pleasure to work with the @kingarthurmovie team on such an amazing film #KingArthur

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

The English heartthrob can be seen getting prepped up for his scenes as a character named Trigger in the movie."Guy is an old friend, I trust him. He looked after me in many ways... My role is pretty small in this (film). I have one or two lines," he said in the video.

The film, which stars actor Charlie Hunnam in the titular role, releases tomorrow.


Published Date: May 11, 2017 05:27 pm | Updated Date: May 11, 2017 05:27 pm







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 11MI Vs KXIP
2May 12DD Vs RPS
3May 13GL Vs SRH
4May 13KKR Vs MI
5May 14RPS Vs KXIP
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores