Dasari Narayana Rao passes away: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh theatres to remain shut for a day

Telugu: Cinema theatres in both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain shut on Wednesday as a mark of respect to veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao, who died here on Tuesday night.

Theatre owners in both the state decided to keep the theatres closed. Shooting of film and other activity in Telugu film industry will also come to a halt on Wednesday, announced the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

Rao breathes his last at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at 7 pm on Tuesday. He was 75. His death plunged the industry into a gloom. Eminent film personalities were rushing to his residence in Jubliee Hills here to pay their last respects.

Popular stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu on Tuesday expressed their condolences on the passing away of the well-known Telugu filmmaker.

After prolonged illness, especially issues related to lungs and kidneys, Rao passed away on Tuesday. The celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences.

My sympathy and condolences to the family of Daasari NaryaNa rao.His loss is truly a big loss for Telugu cinema. Late K.B. sir admired him — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2017

I remember the days spent with Narayan rao gaaru and Mr. Sanjeev kumar ji. Yaadgaar. He was a great fan of Mr.KB. I belong to a great family — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 30, 2017

Haasan worked with Rao in 1984 Hindi film Yaadgar.

Shocked and saddened by the news of Dasari Narayana Rao Garu's passing away. May his soul rest in peace. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2017

His death leaves a void that can never be filled. Prayers and strength with the whole family. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 30, 2017

The person who treated me just the same during my first film and my 50th Such a tremendous loss. Rip Dasari sir 💔 — Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) May 30, 2017

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh described his death as an "end of an era"

RIP Dasari Narayana Rao garu. One of the daring & bold voices of Telugu society. Fortunate to have have spent time with him last year. — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2017

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally said, "The legacy that you have left behind will live on forever sir."

Reacting to the tragic news, filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Dasari Narayana Rao garu. The industry has lost a pillar of support .You will always live in our hearts sir."

Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a statement from China, said he was "extremely shook by the unbelievable loss". "My last and impactful memory with him was when I met him on his birthday, a few days ago, to present the Allu Ramalingaiah award. His demise is a person loss to each one of us and I will forever carry his warmth, affection and fondness for me in my heart," he added.

The National Award-winning filmmaker holds a record of directing over 125 films and producing 50 others. Some of his best films include Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu among others.

He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on the late actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.