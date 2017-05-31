You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Dasari Narayana Rao passes away: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh theatres to remain shut for a day

Dasari Narayana Rao passes away: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh theatres to remain shut for a day

EntertainmentIANSMay, 31 2017 07:59:54 IST

Telugu: Cinema theatres in both Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will remain shut on Wednesday as a mark of respect to veteran director Dasari Narayana Rao, who died here on Tuesday night.

Dasari Narayana Rao. Ibnlive

Dasari Narayana Rao. News 18

Theatre owners in both the state decided to keep the theatres closed. Shooting of film and other activity in Telugu film industry will also come to a halt on Wednesday, announced the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

Rao breathes his last at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at 7 pm on Tuesday. He was 75. His death plunged the industry into a gloom. Eminent film personalities were rushing to his residence in Jubliee Hills here to pay their last respects.

Popular stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Mahesh Babu on Tuesday expressed their condolences on the passing away of the well-known Telugu filmmaker.

After prolonged illness, especially issues related to lungs and kidneys, Rao passed away on Tuesday. The celebrities took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Haasan worked with Rao in 1984 Hindi film Yaadgar.

Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh described his death as an "end of an era"

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally said, "The legacy that you have left behind will live on forever sir."

Reacting to the tragic news, filmmaker Sreenu Vaitla tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of Dasari Narayana Rao garu. The industry has lost a pillar of support .You will always live in our hearts sir."

Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a statement from China, said he was "extremely shook by the unbelievable loss". "My last and impactful memory with him was when I met him on his birthday, a few days ago, to present the Allu Ramalingaiah award. His demise is a person loss to each one of us and I will forever carry his warmth, affection and fondness for me in my heart," he added.

The National Award-winning filmmaker holds a record of directing over 125 films and producing 50 others. Some of his best films include Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu among others.

He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on the late actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 07:59 am | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 07:59 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores