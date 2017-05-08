Dangal weekend box office collection in China at Rs 72.68 cr, second only to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

It was earlier reported that Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic from last year, Dangal, became the widest release of an Indian film in any territory. Now, Dangal has emerged out of the weekend in Chinese theatres with flying colours.

Film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film surpassed Rs 72 crores on its opening weekend. It garnered Rs 72.68 crore or $ 11.30 million at the Chinese box office. Thus, it became the second highest grosser of this weekend in China after James Gunn's superhero fantasy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Variety reports that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 boasted of 95,000 screenings per day that later increased to over 1,00,000 screenings. The film went on to earn $ 45.9 million during the weekend in China. On the other hand, Dangal had 30,000 screenings and earned $ 11.30 million. Thus, the rate of earning/screenings remained almost the same for both the films.

Also, Bollywood Hungama breaks down the weekend collection of Dangal in China as:

Day 1 – 2.02 million USD (Rs 12.99 crore)

Day 2 – 4.17 million USD (Rs 26.81 crore)

Day 3 – 4.93 million USD (Rs 31.70 crore)

Total – 11.30 million USD (Rs. 72.67 crore)

While the crucial Monday test looms large on the fate of Dangal, it has made quite a mark for itself in a country like China, speeding at the box office neck to neck with a Hollywood giant like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

#Dangal hits the ball out of the park... Collects a FANTABULOUS $ 11.30 million [₹ 72.68 cr] in its opening weekend in China... OUTSTANDING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2017

Dangal opened the Beijing Film Festival earlier this year and the lead star and producer of the film, Aamir Khan, was present at the screening to interact with his Chinese fans, following the groundbreaking popularity of his film, Rajkumar Hirani's science fiction satire PK in the country.

Dangal is the biopic of former Haryanavi wrestler Mahavir Phogat who trained his daughters to become celebrated Olympic wrestlers. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim and Aparshakti Khurana. It has also become the highest Hindi grosser of all time.