Dangal gets ranked as number one film in China as per IMDB annual survey 2017

Ever since, Aamir Khan’s 2016 smash hit Dangal has beaten all box office records to become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide, crossing the Rs 2,000 crore mark, a limit even Bahubali 2: The Conclusion had failed to surpass, the film has continued to be in news for its dream run in China.

Chinese IMDb has ranked Dangal number one in their annual survey for 2017, as reported by Hindustan Times. The film has been known to do as much business abroad as in the domestic market. But the Chinese audience has lapped up the movie beyond expectations, as the biggest and most successful non-Hollywood release ever in China.

The film had grossed a whopping Rs 15 crore on its debut at the Chinese box office, which had seen the film being released across 7.000 screens. The movie’s success had also been credited for reviving the Chinese box office slump of late 2016.

Aamir Khan, lovingly called Uncle Khan in China, had already shot to fame with the release of 3 Idiots in China but Dangal went on to beat all records for a Hindi movie released in China. The film is also known to have done well across territories, from United States to UAE and Australia.

The Nitesh Tiwari directed biopic on the life of the Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to be world-class wrestlers, had struck an emotional chord across cultures and audiences since its release on 23 December, 2016.