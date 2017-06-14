Dangal becomes fifth highest non-English grosser ever, inches closer to Rs 2000 crore mark

It was earlier reported that Nitesh Tiwari's sports biopic Dangal is nearing the Rs 2,000 crore mark at the global box office. Now, it has become the fifth highest non-English grosser and the 30th highest grosser ever globally.

Film critic Ramesh Bala tweeted that Aamir Khan's Dangal has managed to replace James Bobin's fantasy adventure film from last year, Alice Through The Looking Glass, to become the 30th highest global grosser.

#Dangal with $301 M replaces #AliceThroughTheLookingGlass 's $299.5 M to become 2016 's No. 30th movie and enters Top 30 2016 WW BO Club! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 12, 2017

Koimoi.com reports that the current global box office collection of Dangal, as per the latest figures, stands at a staggering Rs 1,941.34 crore, thus crossing the $300 million mark.

Forbes reports that in the process, Dangal has also become the fifth highest grossing non-English film at the global box office. The four films that precede it are Makoto Shinkai's Japanese animated film from last year Your Name, Raman Hui's 2015 Chinese fantasy adventure film Monster Hunt, Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano's 2011 French buddy comedy The Intouchables and Stephen Chow's Chinese fantasy romantic comedy The Mermaid from last year.

Given the fact that its run at the Chinese box office has been extended for another month, Dangal is likely to dethrone Your Name to become the fourth non-English highest grosser.

Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra and Aparshakti Khurana. It is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Walt Disney Pictures and UTV Motion Pictures.