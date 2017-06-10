Dangal actress Zaira Wasim in car accident in Srinagar; escapes unhurt

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 10 2017 15:04:16 IST

Srinagar: Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri actor who was last seen in Aamir Khan's blockbuster movie Dangal, was miraculously rescued by locals here after her car fell into the Dal Lake on 8 June.

Zaira Wasim. Photo courtesy Facebook

The car in which Zaira Wasim was travelling went out of the driver's control on the Boulevard Road here and fell into the Dal Lake.

"Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident," a local said.

Zaira Wasim played the role of younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal (2016), which was a biographical feature on Haryana wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Zaira Wasim also bagged the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her phenomenal performance in the film.

Earlier this year, Wasim faced a lot of flak for meeting Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister, Jammu and Kashmir. After posting a picture with the minister, she deleted it from her social media account, which later led to her getting targeted by a lot of online trolls, who shamed her across social media platforms.

(With inputs from IANS)


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 03:04 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 03:04 pm

