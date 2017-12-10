Dangal actress Zaira Wasim alleges sexual harassment on Delhi-Mumbai flight, shares experience on Instagram

A harrowing experience on board an Air Vistara flight on Saturday left 17-year-old actress Zaira Wasim teary eyed and forced her to take to social media to share her story, according to reports.

On the flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a "middle-aged man" reportedly brushed his feet repeatedly against the actress' back and neck while she was asleep, Deccan Chronicle reported. Wasim tried to record the man's actions, but failed due to dim lights. She, however, managed to click a few pictures of the incident, the report said.

In an Instagram live video, Wasim can be seen fighting her tears when she says, "This is not done, I am disturbed. Is this how you're going to take care of girls?" "So, I just landed and you know the whole irony of this is that the guy... this is not done at all. This is not the way, this is not a girl should be made to feel because this is terrible. Is this how they are doing to take care of girls? No one will help us if we don't decide to help ourselves. This is the worst thing," she said in the video, according to NDTV. The national award-winning actress, who worked in movies such as Dangal also blamed the cabin crew for inaction. "Slow claps for Vistara's crew guys! Wonderful!" she wrote. Air Vistara tweeted on Saturday that it is carrying out a "detailed investigation into the case".

We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour. — Vistara (@airvistara) December 10, 2017

The National Commission of Women also said that it has "taken cognise" of the incident and will be calling Air Vistara officials to seek more details.