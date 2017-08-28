You are here:
Dangal: Aamir Khan starrer makes Rs 4 cr at Hong Kong box office over the weekend

EntertainmentFP StaffAug, 28 2017 17:48:32 IST

After roaring at the Chinese box office, Aamir Khan's Dangal is now winning hearts in Hong Kong. The wrestling drama hit the screens in Hong Kong on 24 August and has been continuing a successful run. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, the film has made a total of Rs 4.26 crore.



 

The film had released on a Thursday on 47 screens and debuted at number 2 on the Hong Kong box-office. It had garnered Rs 1.03 crore, including previews on its opening day.

After having a successful opening day, the film made an amount totaling Rs 1.66 crore on the second day.

Although, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial had debuted at number 2, it quickly climbed to number 1 on Saturday, as per Adarsh. The film's three day collection total was pegged at a whopping Rs 2.95 crore by him.

Months after its release, the film continues to outshine its competitors not just domestically, but also internationally. 


