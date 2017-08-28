Dangal: Aamir Khan starrer makes Rs 4 cr at Hong Kong box office over the weekend

After roaring at the Chinese box office, Aamir Khan's Dangal is now winning hearts in Hong Kong. The wrestling drama hit the screens in Hong Kong on 24 August and has been continuing a successful run. According to Taran Adarsh's tweet, the film has made a total of Rs 4.26 crore.

Here's the tweet:

The film had released on a Thursday on 47 screens and debuted at number 2 on the Hong Kong box-office. It had garnered Rs 1.03 crore, including previews on its opening day.

#Dangal sets Hong Kong BO on fire. Debuts at No 2. Thu HK$ 668,336 [47 screens]. Total [incl previews]: HK$ 1,255,233 [₹ 1.03 cr]. @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 25, 2017

After having a successful opening day, the film made an amount totaling Rs 1.66 crore on the second day.

It's a #Dangal wave in Hong Kong...

Thu HK$ 668,336

Fri HK$ 773,915

Total [incl previews]: HK$ 2,029,148 [₹ 1.66 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2017

Although, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial had debuted at number 2, it quickly climbed to number 1 on Saturday, as per Adarsh. The film's three day collection total was pegged at a whopping Rs 2.95 crore by him.

#Dangal - HONG KONG Thu HK$ 668,336 Fri HK$ 791,338 Sat HK$ 1,554,860 Total [incl previews]: HK$ 3,601,431 [₹ 2.95 cr]. TERRIFIC!@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2017

Months after its release, the film continues to outshine its competitors not just domestically, but also internationally.