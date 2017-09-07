Daddy, Poster Boys, Logan Lucky, It, One Heart: Know Your Releases

This Friday, cine-goers across the country will be offered films from diverse genres. While Daddy is a Hindi biopic on Mumbai-based gangster Arun Gawli, Logan Lucky is a Hollywood heist drama. The horror flick, It promises to make you go numb with fear, while Poster Boys is a light-hearted rustic comedy packed with a social message.

Daddy



What's it about: Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel, Daddywill see Rampal essaying the role of Arun Gawli, a gangster-turned-politician. The film will span over four decades and will be narrated from multiple perspectives, giving an insight into the feared mobster's life.

Who is in it: Arjun Rampal, Aishwarya Rajesh

Why it may work: By the trailer, it can be said undoubtedly that Rampal looks his part and rather matches to Gawli's stern disposition. It will be the first time Rampal will step in a biopic film. The subject and theme of the film itself is intriguing enough to draw audiences.

Poster Boys



What's it about: It is the official Hindi remake of Sameer Patil's 2014 Marathi film titled Poshter Boyz which was a major money-spinner at the box-office. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, Poster Boys, revolves around three men whose lives come to a toss after their faces appear on a poster promoting vasectomy.

Who is in it: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade

Why it may work: The Marathi version earned a lot of commercial and critical acclaim post its release. If the innate rustic appeal of the film is retained, the Hindi version might actually be a good watch. Moreover, this film will also feature the Deol bros (Sunny and Bobby) sharing the screen space after a long time.

Logan Lucky



What's it about: This Steven Soderbergh film is a heist drama featuring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver as brothers who are living a life of drudgery and misery. They hold their family's ancestry responsible for all their shortcomings, until they devise a plan to rob a Charlotte Motor Speedway during a NASCAR race.

Who is in it: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Katie Homes, Hilary Swank

Why it may work: With Logan Lucky, Soderbergh dons the director's cap after his self-imposed hiatus of 4 years. His last venture, Behind the Candlebara, released way back in 2013. Reviews across the globe have been raving about the film and the performances ever since its release on 18 August in the US and abroad.

It



What's it about: The story of the film is set around the little town of Derry in Maine, where suddenly children begin to disappear. A group of young kids set on a quest to find the culprit, when they come across (in their own most-horrific ways) Pennywise the clown, who preys on young kids by plaguing them with their worst fears and weaknesses.

Who is in it: Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Lieberher

Why it may work: Stephen King (period). The man behind a bevy of best-selling thrillers is a legend, as far as the psychological thriller genre is concerned. King's eponymous novel was a major hit especially for introducing the evil Pennywise clown, who since then has been an integral part of the pop culture. The premise of the film, going by the trailer, looks equally unnerving.

One Heart



What's it about: The film is a documentary of AR Rahman’s The Intimate Concert Tour, in which he performed along with his band across 14 cities in the US. It features several interviews, rehearsals and intimate gatherings of the Mozart of Madras along with his band members. One Heart is a tribute to the genius of Rahman who finished 25 years in the industry.

Who is in it: AR Rahman, Keba Jeremiah, Haricharan Sheshadri, Shiraz Uppal, Sanket Athale, Ann Marie Calhoun, Mohini Dey, Kevin J Doucette, Jonita Gandhi, Anu Gunn

Why it may work: Rahman is a living legend. With an array of popular and immortal songs, albums, background score to his legacy, his music is considered to be a new chapter in the Indian film industry. He has worked with the best singers, musicians and have composed songs for some of the most well-renowned films in India. His musical acumen is not confined to India anymore, ever since he won the Academy Award for Slumdog Millionaire (2008).