Daddy: Gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli may come out on parole to promote Arjun Rampal film

Arjun Rampal's upcoming film Daddy, based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli, is all set to hit the theatres on 8 September. Ahead of the film's release, the makers and Rampal himself are leaving no stone unturned to promote it and expand its reach as much as possible.

According to a report by DNA, Gawli might come out on parole from Nagpur Central Jail to promote the film. Gawli's daughter Geeta had asked the makers of the film to delay the release from the earlier scheduled date 21 July to 8 September, so that her father could see it.

Speaking to DNA, Geeta said, "We had asked them long ago [to shift the release date] and they agreed. We thought we will try and get dad out on parole around that time."

It is also being reported that Rampal might arrange for a special screening for Gawli. However, nothing is certain as of now.

Geeta hopes the film does justice to her father; she has seen the film in bits and parts and seems convinced. She says, "It's from several points of view. I feel they have made a good film."

Since the last five years, Gawli has been serving a life imprisonment sentence for the murder of a Shiv Sena corporator in 2008.

Daddy also features Farhan Akhtar and Aishwarya Rajesh. It is co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, and produced by Arjun Rampal and Rutvij Patel. This is Rampal's first venture as a producer. It is slated to release along with Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakaandi and the Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol-Shreyas Talpade-starrer Poster Boys.