Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards: After 2014, the award ceremony to be held on 1 June this year

Mumbai: The Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards 2017 ceremony will be held on June 1, its organisers have said.

It was last held in 2014, when veteran actor Jeetendra was honoured with a Phalke Ratna award. It is now returning to award excellence in cinema.

According to the organisers of the event, several award ceremonies have been instituted since under the same title.

"It is really disheartening to witness quite some award ceremonies handling under the same title for beneficial purposes recently, but this event is held by a non-monetary foundation and Academy for films and acting. However, keeping that aside, for now I'm ecstatic to bring the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards which will be held on June 1 this year", Ganesh Jain, chairman of Dadasaheb Phalke Academy, said in a statement.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Academy has been honouring talent from the Hindi and regional film industry since the year 2000. It acknowledges 22 different crafts of the industry -- from make-up artists to even spot boys.

The event will be held at Bhaidas Hall, Vile Parle West here.