Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded calender; Kim Kardashian is a mom again: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kim Kardashian announces birth of third child

#momofthree A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 16, 2018 at 7:04pm PST

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their third child, a little girl, into the world. The infant was born via surrogacy. Kardashian took to her social media profiles to announce the news and share her joy along with thanking the surrogate who was carrying their child.

Anupam Kher's new film

Anupam Kher recently shared the first look of his upcoming film Baa Baaa Black Sheep which is all set to hit theater screens on 9 March. The film also stars Manish Paul, Annu Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon and Manjari Phadnis.

Shah Rukh Khan is late for work

Shah Rukh Khan was recently stuck in traffic and decided to put that time to good use as the actor snapped selfies, edited them and shared them via his Instagram account. The actor was also late for work which he bluntly stated in the caption of the heavily edited photograph

Akshay Kumar promotes Padman in Pune

Akshay Kumar was recently in Pune to promote his upcoming film Padman and the mall where the promotions were being held was packed to its limit and then some. The actor took a photograph with the audience in the background and there were bodies as far as the eye could see. Padman will see a 25 January release.

Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded annual calendar

.@DabbooRatnani's 2018 calendar launching today. ICYMI @MissWorldLtd @ManushiChhillar will be making her debut in the calendar. RT if you are excited for it. pic.twitter.com/TCDlVMQwtE — Miss India (@feminamissindia) January 17, 2018

Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar is making waves and how. The who's who of Bollywood will be featuring in the calendar, from Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Miss World Manushi Chhillar, to name a few. Several behind the scenes photos have been shared on social media of the same.

Race 3 team celebrates Ramesh Taurani's birthday

Wish you a very happy birthday @RameshTaurani . pic.twitter.com/KtQsCxRPP5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2018

Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor recently wished Ramesh Taurani a happy birthday by sharing a picture of the entire cast of their upcoming film Race 3 and if the photo is anything to go by, the cast and crew must have had a blast while filming! Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol can also be spotted in the whacky picture.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 17:38 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 17:38 PM