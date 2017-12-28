You are here:

Daasdev: Sudhir Mishra's take on Devdas stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat

FP Staff

Dec,28 2017 14:27 58 IST

Renowned author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's works have served as a source of inspiration for many filmmakers. His classics — Devdas, Parineeta, Swami (among many others) — have been made into films. But Devdas is undoubtedly one of the most remade works of Chattopadhyay's.

While there have been many screen adaptations of the film, the most famous ones remain that of Bimal Roy (in 1955), Sanjay Leela Bhansali (in 2002) and then much-recently Anurag Kashyap (in 2009). The latest remake happens to be Sudhir Mishra's Daasdev, which stars Richa Chadha (as Paro), Aditi Rao Hydari (as Chandni [Chandramukhi]) and Rahul Bhat (as Dev [Devdas]).

Film critic and film-trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on 28 December and revealed the film's title, cast, date of release and first looks of all the three characters in the film.

Daasdev, much like Dev.D will be a modern take on Chattopadhyay's novel and is touted to be political drama. The film is slated to release on 16 February, 2018.

