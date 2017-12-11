You are here:

Da-Bangg Tour: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha perform to packed stadium in New Delhi

Dec,11 2017 15:40 45 IST

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and Daisy Shah took the Da-bangg Tour to New Delhi where hundreds of fans had gathered to see the stars perform. Hosted by Manish Paul, the evening of 10 December saw the who's who of Bollywood dance to their hit songs, reports NDTV.

The evening was kickstarted by Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. She danced to 'Tu Isaq Mera' and 'Tere Naina'.

Next up was Kriti Sanon, who shook a leg to peppy numbers like 'Manma Emotion' and 'Main Tera Boyfriend'.

After Sanon, the Sinha and Prabhudeva appeared and rocked the night by performing to some upbeat songs like 'Urvasi', 'Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita' and 'Nacha Farate'.

Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, then took to the stage. He then shook a leg to a string of songs from his films — 'Mujhse Shadi Karogi', 'Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho', 'Munni Badnam', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Swag Se Swagat'.

