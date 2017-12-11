You are here:

Da-Bangg Tour: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha perform to packed stadium in New Delhi

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and Daisy Shah took the Da-bangg Tour to New Delhi where hundreds of fans had gathered to see the stars perform. Hosted by Manish Paul, the evening of 10 December saw the who's who of Bollywood dance to their hit songs, reports NDTV.

The evening was kickstarted by Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Jai Ho. She danced to 'Tu Isaq Mera' and 'Tere Naina'.

Next up was Kriti Sanon, who shook a leg to peppy numbers like 'Manma Emotion' and 'Main Tera Boyfriend'.

Sweety ka Drama full-on hoga.. aaj shaam @dabanggtournewdelhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium!! Hope you guys are ready with your tickets!! 💃🏻💃🏻💙 @thejaevents #DabanggTourNewDelhi A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:34am PST

After Sanon, the Sinha and Prabhudeva appeared and rocked the night by performing to some upbeat songs like 'Urvasi', 'Chinta Ta Ta Chita Chita' and 'Nacha Farate'.

Dab game strong post rehearsals for the @DabanggTourND! I’m all set... and you?!? See you tonight DILLIIIIIII!!! pic.twitter.com/WcgwxNaRWo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 10, 2017

Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, then took to the stage. He then shook a leg to a string of songs from his films — 'Mujhse Shadi Karogi', 'Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho', 'Munni Badnam', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and 'Swag Se Swagat'.