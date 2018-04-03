CW announces new seasons for ten series including Supernatural, Arrow, Riverdale, The Flash

Los Angeles: Actors Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki will continue their "family business" as the Winchester brothers, who save people and hunt things, on the long-running show Supernatural.

The CW has renewed 10 of its current series, the network announced on Monday, reports variety.com.

The renewed series are: Arrow (Season 7), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Season 4), Legends of Tomorrow (Season 4), The Flash (Season 5), Jane the Virgin (Season 5), Riverdale (Season 3), Supergirl (Season 4) and Supernatural (Season 14).

Padalecki plays the role of Sam Winchester on Supernatural, which is aired on AXN in India.

In addition, shows Black Lightning and Dynasty have been picked up for second seasons. The network will make decisions on their originals Life Sentence, Valor, iZombie and The 100 in May.

"As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19," said CW president Mark Pedowitz. "By picking these 10 series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come. And I'm especially happy that we'll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about."

With inputs from IANS.

