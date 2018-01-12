Critics' Choice Awards 2018: The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri win big; see full list of awardees
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:
Film: The Shape of Water
Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Young actor:/actress: Brooklyn Prince, The Florida Project
Acting ensemble: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Original screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Adapted screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2024
Production design: The Shape of Water
Editing: (tie) Baby Driver and Dunkirk
Costume design: Phantom Thread
Hair and makeup: Darkest Hour
Visual effects: War for the Planet of the Apes
Animated feature: Coco
Action movie: Wonder Woman
Comedy: The Big Sick
Actor, comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Actress, comedy: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sci-fi or horror: Get Out
Foreign language: In the Fade
Song: 'Remember Me', from Coco
Score: Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water
Drama series: The Handmaid’s Tale
Actor, drama series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Actress, drama series: Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting actor, drama series: David Harbour, Stranger Things
Supporting actress, drama series: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor, comedy series: Ted Danson, The Good Place
Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting actor, comedy series: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals
Supporting actress, comedy series: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Limited series: Big Little Lies
TV movie: The Wizard of Lies
Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Actress in a TV movie or limited series: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Talk show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Animated series: Rick and Morty
Unstructured reality series: Born This Way
Structured reality series: Shark Tank
Competition series: The Voice
Reality show host: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 20:01 PM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 20:01 PM