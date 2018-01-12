You are here:

Critics' Choice Awards 2018: The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri win big; see full list of awardees

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Winners of the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film: The Shape of Water

Actor: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Actress: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting actress: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Young actor:/actress: Brooklyn Prince, The Florida Project

Acting ensemble: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Original screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out

Adapted screenplay: James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Cinematography: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2024

Production design: The Shape of Water

Editing: (tie) Baby Driver and Dunkirk

Costume design: Phantom Thread

Hair and makeup: Darkest Hour

Visual effects: War for the Planet of the Apes

Animated feature: Coco

Action movie: Wonder Woman

Comedy: The Big Sick

Actor, comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Actress, comedy: Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sci-fi or horror: Get Out

Foreign language: In the Fade

Song: 'Remember Me', from Coco

Score: Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water

Drama series: The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor, drama series: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Actress, drama series: Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting actor, drama series: David Harbour, Stranger Things

Supporting actress, drama series: Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actor, comedy series: Ted Danson, The Good Place

Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting actor, comedy series: Walton Goggins, Vice Principals

Supporting actress, comedy series: Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Limited series: Big Little Lies

TV movie: The Wizard of Lies

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Actress in a TV movie or limited series: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Talk show: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Animated series: Rick and Morty

Unstructured reality series: Born This Way

Structured reality series: Shark Tank

Competition series: The Voice

Reality show host: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

