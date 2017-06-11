Cringe-pop sensation Dhinchak Pooja talks about upcoming songs, trolls and meeting fans

Much like cringe-pop singers Taher Shah and Baba Sehgal, Dhinchak Pooja has also shot to social media fame because of her viral videos over the last six months. Her non-sense, repetitive lyrics combined with the funny visuals of her songs have made Facebook and Youtube users laugh and feel disgusted in equal measure. Nonetheless, it cannot be refuted that now, Pooja has a dedicated fan following, comprising people who endlessly share her videos and memes based on them.

She recently sent a message to Hindustan Times in response to an interview request. In it, she spoke about the experience of meeting an overwhelmed fan, how she began writing songs and requested those who do not like her videos to refrain from watching them.

Read the full message here:

"Mera naam Pooja hai. Mujhe aap log Dhinchak Pooja ke naam se jante hain. Mera birth place Delhi hai. Mera bachpan se music mein interest tha. Kyunki mujhe gaane aate rehte hain, isiliye main gaane likhti thi. Ek din un lyrics ko padh kar mere friend ne mujhe suggest kara ki ek gaana bana le in mein se... Kyunki mere lyrics usko pasand aye… fir maine uske kehne ke baad ‘Swag Wali Topi’ banaya or YouTube par upload kiya. Deliberately humne usko funny banaya aur 15 din may vo video viral ho gayi. Fir second song 'Daaru' bhi viral ho gaya or ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ us se bhi jyada viral ho gaya. Jiske abhi 12 million views ho gaye. All thanks to my new fans.

Ek incident mere sath hua…. Dhinchak Pooja ban ne k baad share karna chahungi – Ek din main mall mein shopping karne gayi thi. Vahan mujhe ek pyari si ladki mili usne mera hath pakadkar kaha I am your biggest fan or please aise hi gaane bnate raho. Mujhay app acchi lagti hoo. Uss 8 saal ki bacchi ki baat say mujhe bahut inspiration mili. Or ab next song or bhi dhinchak aane wala hai.

Aur haah agar mera song kisi ko pasand nahi hain toh vo na sune , aur ana vakhatt uss per na lagayai, or uspar trolls na banayein.

Thank you.”

Dhinchak Pooja's real name is Pooja Jain, and she currently resides in Delhi. The 20-something now studies at IP University, but did her schooling in Rohtak, Haryana, where she was brought up, reports Hindustan Times.