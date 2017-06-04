Complaint filed against Rishi Kapoor for chopping tree branches near Bandra home

A complaint has been filed against Rishi Kapoor by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the Preservation of Trees Act for cutting more tree branches than permitted by the civic authority, according to Hindustan Times.

The BMC filed a complaint against the actor, who chopped of six branches that were coming in the way of the construction work that is going on in his Pali Hill property in suburban Bandra.

Ramchandra Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector of Khar Police Station, said in a statement given to HT that it was later found that more than six branches were felled.

Although the police had earlier registered a non-cognisable offence, the probe is now going on under the Preservation of Trees Act.

According to a Times of India report, Kapoor stated that he had taken the required permissions beforehand and that his jealous neighbours are just unnecessarily harassing him by creating problems.

Actress Raveena Tandon came out in support of Kapoor and put out a tweet, accusing the BMC of being hypocritical by victimising soft targets under the Preservation Act.