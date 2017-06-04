You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Complaint filed against Rishi Kapoor for chopping tree branches near Bandra home

Complaint filed against Rishi Kapoor for chopping tree branches near Bandra home

EntertainmentFP StaffJun, 04 2017 13:04:50 IST

A complaint has been filed against Rishi Kapoor by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the Preservation of Trees Act for cutting more tree branches than permitted by the civic authority, according to Hindustan Times.

rishi-kapoor-khabar-ibn-380

Rishi Kapoor. Image from Firstpost

The BMC filed a complaint against the actor, who chopped of six branches that were coming in the way of the construction work that is going on in his Pali Hill property in suburban Bandra.
Ramchandra Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector of Khar Police Station, said in a statement given to HT that it was later found that more than six branches were felled.

Although the police had earlier registered a non-cognisable offence, the probe is now going on under the Preservation of Trees Act.

According to a Times of India report, Kapoor stated that he had taken the required permissions beforehand and that his jealous neighbours are just unnecessarily harassing him by creating problems.

Actress Raveena Tandon came out in support of Kapoor and put out a tweet, accusing the BMC of being hypocritical by victimising soft targets under the Preservation Act.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 12:45 pm | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 01:04 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores