Comedian Siddharth Sagar on battling substance abuse, family troubles: 'Was completely shattered'

Comedian Siddharth Sagar became an audience favourite when he first appeared on Sony Entertainment Television's flagship comedy show Comedy Circus in 2009 at the mere age of 13. Soon, his popularity rose to greater heights as he starred in numerous comedy shows including The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, his name made it to headlines when he reportedly went missing.

However, the young comedian, seeing the sudden concern for him on social media, revealed through an Instagram video that he is okay and has a lot to say about what he went through in the past. Later, he also spoke to the media regarding his tumultuous life that encompasses a hell lot of mess ranging from a strenuous relationship with the family; substance abuse to physical abuse and much more.

Sagar, in an interview to The Indian Express, revealed that he faced a number of issues like troubled childhood, physical abuse and drug addiction. Although initially, everything was fine, things really went for a toss eventually.

Sagar said he went into depression and had several physical issues thereafter. On someone's advice, he got into taking substances as a means to cope up with life's shortcomings. He was later sent to an asylum where he was subjected to trauma and unsolicited treatment for ailments that he never had.

He further talks about how he was beaten black and blue by strangers at one phase. However, times changed when he met the NGO Asha Ki Kiran. He says, "When I met Basheer bhai (Basheer Qureshi, founder of Asha Ki Kiran), he told me to leave all my stress and worries aside and start afresh. When they examined me, they found that my psychological issues cropped up because of the wrong medicines I had been put on. I love being with them and although I am fit to work, I feel secure with them and want to stay longer to strengthen my sanity and myself," reports The Indian Express.

Sagar finally says that he looks forward to regaining what he has lost in the past. He is also seeking legal help against Suyyash Gadgil, his mother's friend, whom he alleges, used to physically assault him and wrongfully snatched properties worth four to five crore rupees from his mother.

Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 15:40 PM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 15:40 PM