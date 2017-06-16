Coldplay releases new song 'All I Can Think About Is You', but it's nothing new

Coldplay, the popular British band that we just can't seem to live without, has released their latest song 'All I Can Think About Is You', and to be honest — it's nothing new.

Supremely reminiscent of their previous hit 'Up&Up' from their 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams (along with just about all of their preceding songs), the song starts off on a mellow note as it steadily builds up to its crescendo and goes on to have a dramatic climax in typical Coldplay fashion.

For now, released in the form of an official lyric video — 'All I Can Think About Is You' works on the theory that in the end, only love can save us. The song sets out reflecting upon the messed up world that we are living in — "Chaos giving orders, everything is upside down" as Chris Martin gently croons to us in his glorious voice.

Around the mid-way mark, Martin finds that "Love is the only thing left that's true" as he finds some level of solace in companionship. Once again, romance saves the day for Coldplay.

The song also tends to get slightly repetitive as the last 60 seconds or so just have the chorus playing on repeat, while our ears are filled with the straining chords of 'It's all I can. All I can think about is you'.

With hardly any fancy shenanigans going on in this song (refer: 'Adventure of a Lifetime', 'Hymn for the Weekend') 'All I Can Think About Is You' could have done with some more musical stimulation.

Having said all that, the song is pleasant to hear and stays in the listener's head for a while after it is done playing — showing us the exact reason for Coldplay's massive popularity. With a mellifluous score, the band has churned out a song that might not break the charts, but will surely find itself a place on your playlist.

'All I Can Think About Is You' features on Coldplay’s upcoming Kaleidoscope EP. The project has five tracks in total, which include the previously released song 'Hypnotised' along with Coldplay's collaboration with The Chainsmokers 'Something Just Like This'.

The Kaleidoscope EP is expected to release on 14 July, 2017.

Listen to Coldplay's 'All I Can Think About Is You' below

