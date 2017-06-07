Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Korn: When bands called their fans on stage to perform with them

It's not uncommon for bands to acknowledge and shower love on their fans during live concerts but sometimes they end up creating life-long memories for some of them by inviting them on stage.

Coldplay recently uploaded a video of Chris Martin calling up a fan from the crowd to play their hit song 'Everglow', quite spontaneously. The fan was visibly excited and proceeded to play the keyboard effortlessly, with Martin even saying 'I should go home, he got this'.

We look at a few more instances where bands have made their fans' day by rocking with them on stage.

Foo Fighters

Ex Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl's band Foo Fighters invited a fan from the crowd to play drums on their song 'Big Me'. This was during the time when Grohl had injured his leg and was sitting on an improvised throne. The fan's professional grade drumming wowed the audience. His skills also might have worked because of Grohl's initial explicit 'threat', as you will see in this video below.

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's frontman Eddie Vedder introduced their young fan Noah on stage by saying that he played their song 'Sad' better than they ever did. That's a lot of praise for a child, right? Wrong. Noah proceeds to absolutely decimate the song with his rapid riffs and solo, all while calmly sitting on a chair surrounded by the Pearl Jam members.

Korn

Korn recently shocked their fan base by announcing their new live tour with bassist Tye Trujillo, a 12 year old prodigy. Even though his father Robert is the bassist for the legendary Metallica, only a certain amount of talent and dedication could have helped him land this gig. Being a big fan himself, the opportunity to play for such a huge band at such a young age, he is enjoying every bit of this experience as we see in this video of him playing a bass solo with the band's drummer.

John Mayer

Mayer is known for being very interactive with his audience and 10 year old Austin experienced that first-hand. Playing 'Belief' with the singer, he plays all the notes accurately without any hesitation, prompting Mayer to gift the guitar Austin was playing to him. A nice gesture for any budding musician!

Green Day

The band has asked a lot of their fans up on stage but this video probably shows the best fan on stage experience for both the band and the crowd. Downing a beer with Green Day on stage, this fan proceeds to play 'Jesus of Suburbia' with the energy level at par with the band. It is hard to believe that he is just a fan and not part of Green Day.