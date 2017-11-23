Coco, Murder on the Orient Express, Kadvi Hawa, Mental Madhilo: Know Your Releases

This Friday (24 November), a vast array of films are releasing for cinephiles to pick and choose from. Pixar's much-anticipated animated film Coco is hitting the screens.

Along with Coco, Murder on the Orient Express is going to amp up the thrill quotient. In the Bollywood section, there's Nila Madhab Panda's Kadvi Hawa. For Telugu movie buffs, romantic drama Mental Madhilo could prove to be a worthwhile watch.

Coco

What's it about: The film is about Miguel, a young boy who dreams of being a musician just like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. The twist: his family has put a ban on music and no one is allowed to pursue it. Therefore, Miguel along with a new friend, descends on an enticing journey where he learns more about his family's tryst with music.

Who is in it: The characters have been voiced by Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renée Victor and Alanna Ubac among others.

Why it may work: Pixar's animation genius and expertise at producing the most sincere tearjerkers is a definite win for the film. Also, the film documents Mexico's age-old traditions, which make the film more universal, despite being set in the country.

Murder on the Orient Express

What's it about: The film is adapted from Agatha Christie's 1934 novel of the same name. The story revolves around a mysterious (obviously) murder in the Orient Express. Interestingly, Detective Poirot is also travelling by the same train and must try to unsolve the mystery now.



Who's in it: Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer

What may work for it: What could possibly go wrong with an adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel? It is also one of the few in recent decades to use 65mm film cameras — something which could interest cinema connoisseurs.



Kadvi Hawa

What's it about: The Hindi drama is a timely reminder of what atrocities humankind has been committing against the planet.

Who's in it: Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tillotama Shome and Bhupesh Singh

What may work for it: Sanjay Mishra's acting chops along with Panda's stunning directorial skills and a titillating storyline.



Mental Madhilo

What's it about: A simple, yet nuanced romantic film with a heart-warming backstory.

Who's in it: Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Pethuraj

What may work for it: The film takes a detour from cliched love stories and presents a fresh perspective on relationships. The film will speak to a lot of people, as it has honest characters who often leave more impact than one would imagine.