Coco dominates 45th Annie Awards with 11 wins; Rick and Morty wins top TV honour

FP Staff

Feb,05 2018 18:53 49 IST

Pixar Animation Studios’ Coco swept the 45th Annie Awards, winning 11 trophies at the annual ceremony honouring the year’s best in animation. Cartoon Network Adult Swim’s popular television show Rick and Morty won the top TV prize.

Coco (L) and Rick and Morty (R)

As expected, the Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) tale was dominant at the Annies, held on Saturday night at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles. In addition to best animated feature, Coco won for its direction (director Lee Unkrich and co-director Adrian Molina), best writing, voice acting (Anthony Gonzalez), music, animated effects and character animation. Having beaten Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, Cars 3, Despicable Me 3 and The Boss Baby at the Annies, Coco's strong showing only reinforces it as the favourite at the Oscars.

Rick and Morty won awards for Outstanding Achievement for Writing in an Animated Television (“The Ricklantis Mixup”) and Best General Audience Animated Television ("Pickle Rick"). The show follows Rick, a sociopathic mad scientist, and his impressionable grandson Morty as they go on inter-dimensional adventures.

The Breadwinner, directed by Nora Twomey and executive produced by Angelina Jolie, won the award for best independent animated feature. Twomey, whose movie is about an Afghan girl growing up under Taliban rule, is the first solo woman director to win the award.

With inputs from AP

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 18:53 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 18:53 PM

