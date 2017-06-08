CMT Music Awards 2017: Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood win big at the biggest night in country music

The CMT Music Awards 2017 are the definitive night in country music — and this year's award show was another onslaught of star-studded performances which was combined the biggest names in the country music world with some special guests from outside the genre, one of whom even went home with a trophy as well.

Keith Urban was the biggest winner of the evening and ended up with four prizes. The country chart-topper’s single 'Blue Ain’t Your Color' was awarded both the highly coveted Video of the Year honor and the Male Video of the Year, while his pairing with Carrie Underwood, the incredibly catchy 'The Fighter,' was named the Collaborative Video of The Year.

He also won in the Social Superstar of the Year , which doesn’t seem to fit in with the theme of the program of all things country music television, which is typically devoted to playing music videos.

The only other musician who walked away with more than one trophy was Carrie Underwood, who collected two.

Here are the winners for the top categories:

Video of the Year

Artists of Then, Now & Forever – 'Forever Country'

Brad Paisley – 'Today'

Brett Eldredge – 'Wanna Be That Song'

Florida Georgia Line – 'H.O.L.Y.'

Keith Urban – 'Blue Ain’t Your Color' – WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini – 'Peter Pan'

Miranda Lambert – 'Vice'

Thomas Rhett – 'Star Of The Show'

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – 'Church Bells' – WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini – 'Peter Pan'

Lauren Alaina – 'Road Less Traveled'

Maren Morris – '80s Mercedes'

Miranda Lambert – 'Vice'

Reba McEntire – 'Back To God'

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton – 'Came Here To Forget'

Eric Church – 'Record Year'

Jason Aldean – 'Lights Come On'

Keith Urban – 'Blue Ain’t Your Color' – WINNER

Luke Bryan – 'Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day'

Thomas Rhett – 'Star Of The Show'

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Brett Young – 'In Case You Didn’t Know'

Jon Pardi – 'Dirt on My Boots'

Kane Brown – 'Used to Love You Sober'

Lauren Alaina – 'Road Less Traveled' – WINNER

Luke Combs – 'Hurricane'

RaeLynn – 'Love Triangle'

Social Superstar of the Year

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Keith Urban – WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett