CMA Awards 2017: Taylor Swift bags Song of the Year for 'Better Man'; see complete list of winners

The 2017 Country Music Association Awards marked one of its most political and emotional shows in years, as the night offered powerful moments focused on unifying as a country during a year dominated by gun violence, divisive politics and natural disasters.

Carrie Underwood broke down while singing during the night’s 'In Memoriam' after photos of the 58 people who died at a country music festival last month in Las Vegas were shown. Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman quoted Maya Angelou when the foursome won vocal group of the year at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, while bandmate Karen Fairchild told the audience, “Kindness is an attractive quality.”

Here is the full list of winners:

Female vocalist of the year — Miranda Lambert

Male vocalist of the year — Chris Stapleton

Entertainer of the Year — Garth Brooks

Album of the Year — From A Room: Volume 1 by Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year— 'Better Man' by Taylor Swift

Vocal group of the year — Little Big Town

Vocal duo of the year — Brothers Osborne

New artist of the year — Jon Pardi

Single of the Year — 'Blue Ain’t Your Color' by Keith Urban

Musical event of the Year — Funny How Time Slips Away by Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Music video of the Year — 'It Ain’t My Fault' by Brothers Osborne

Musician of the Year — Mac McAnally (guitar)