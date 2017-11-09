CMA Awards 2017: Taylor Swift bags Song of the Year for 'Better Man'; see complete list of winners
The 2017 Country Music Association Awards marked one of its most political and emotional shows in years, as the night offered powerful moments focused on unifying as a country during a year dominated by gun violence, divisive politics and natural disasters.
Carrie Underwood broke down while singing during the night’s 'In Memoriam' after photos of the 58 people who died at a country music festival last month in Las Vegas were shown. Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman quoted Maya Angelou when the foursome won vocal group of the year at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, while bandmate Karen Fairchild told the audience, “Kindness is an attractive quality.”
Here is the full list of winners:
Female vocalist of the year — Miranda Lambert
Male vocalist of the year — Chris Stapleton
Entertainer of the Year — Garth Brooks
Album of the Year — From A Room: Volume 1 by Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year— 'Better Man' by Taylor Swift
Vocal group of the year — Little Big Town
Vocal duo of the year — Brothers Osborne
New artist of the year — Jon Pardi
Single of the Year — 'Blue Ain’t Your Color' by Keith Urban
Musical event of the Year — Funny How Time Slips Away by Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
Music video of the Year — 'It Ain’t My Fault' by Brothers Osborne
Musician of the Year — Mac McAnally (guitar)