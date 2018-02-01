Clint Eastwood to direct and star in The Mule, based on the true story of a 90-year-old drug courier

The veteran actor, filmmaker and multiple Oscar winner Clint Eastwood, known for his prolific output as a director, is already set for his next project The Mule, even as his current movie The 15:17 to Paris is yet to release on 9 February. Screenrant reports he might not only direct but also star in the lead role of a 90-year-old drug mule Leo Sharp.

Clint Eastwood’s energy and passion is unparalleled in Hollywood, with Sully, American Sniper, and his next thriller The 15:17 to Paris standing testimony to his extraordinary output. As is customary, Eastwood is directing and producing the film but is also up for portraying the lead character himself. The film has been set up by Warner Bros. and Dave Holstein has developed the latest version of the script, which was originally penned by Nick Schenk, Eastwood’s collaborator on Gran Tarino.

The Mule is once again a story based on true events. The film chronicles the story of Leo Sharp, who after serving in World War II and winning a Star medal, made a name for himself as a famous horticulturist. He then started smuggling drugs for the Sinaloa cartel and was eventually caught in 2011 with 20 pounds of cocaine. Sharp passed away in December 2016 and was considered the world’s oldest drug mule.

