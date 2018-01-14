Christopher Nolan in India: Here are the dates and details of the director's Mumbai trip

Whether you've been a fan since his 1998 indie neo-noir Following or a more recent acolyte post-Dunkirk, two decades of making quality films has turned Christopher Nolan into one of the biggest crowd-pullers in modern cinema. And Nolan fans in India will have the privilege of meeting him when he comes down to Mumbai this year.

Nolan, accompanied by acclaimed visual artist Tacita Dean, will headline a Film Heritage Foundation event called 'Reframing the Future of Film' on 31 March and 1 April this year. The event will bring the spotlight on the medium of photochemical film and why it needs to preserved in the digital age. Nolan and Dean will take part in a round-table discussion and also a separate public event has been organised.

Amitabh Bachchan had previously teased that the Dark Knight trilogy director will be coming to the country to lend his support to Kodak's new facility in Mumbai.

In a statement, Nolan said, "Tacita and I are delighted to join with Shivendra and the Film Heritage Foundation in presenting 'Reframing the Future of Film'. India has such wonderful cinema and such a rich history of art that everything needs to be done not only to encourage its proper preservation for future generations but also to reintroduce the film medium to the younger artists and filmmakers in the country.”

According to a press release, 'Reframing the Future of Film' aims to establish “the tangible steps that needed to be taken to protect the medium of film and its legacy in order to reposition its importance in an aggressive digital market”. It began as a discussion among prominent personalities in cinema and art in 2015 at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles. It has also been held at the Tate Modern during the London Film Festival and at the Museo Tamayo in Mexico City.

Published Date: Jan 14, 2018 12:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 14, 2018 14:24 PM