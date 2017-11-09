Christopher Nolan apologises to Netflix for calling its policies 'mindless, untenable'

Christopher Nolan, who had harshly criticised Netflix for not releasing their movies in cinemas, has apologised to the streaming giant. According to a report by Variety.com, the acclaimed filmmaker sent an apologetic email to chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

In the interview, he tells Variety, “I wasn’t giving any context to the frankly revolutionary nature of what Netflix has done. It’s extraordinary. They need appropriate respect for that which I have.” Although he still believes he was right, the way he put forth his opinions was rude.

Taking a dig at Netflix's strategy, the Dunkirk director had said, "Netflix has a bizarre aversion to supporting theatrical films. They have this mindless policy of everything having to be simultaneously streamed and released, which is obviously an untenable model for theatrical presentation. So they're not even getting in the game, and I think they're missing a huge opportunity."

Because of his stance, he had even refused to worked with Netflix. However, some pertinent questions were raised about his statement on social media with director Ava DuVernay asking him, "But, what if there's no movie theater in your neighborhood?"

Although he has apologised, it seems like his viewpoint remains the same, just the tonality of expression has changed.