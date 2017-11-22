You are here:

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child; announce news on Instagram

AP

Nov,22 2017 12:20 15 IST

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expanding their family. The model and the musician used social media on 21 November to announce they are expecting their second child together.

Teigen posted a video on Instagram that shows the couple’s daughter, Luna, with her hands on her mother’s stomach. When Teigen asks, “What’s in here?” the toddler responds, "Baby".

it's john's!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Legend can be heard laughing in the background. He linked to the video on Twitter, captioning it with two hearts and two baby emojis.

Teigen also posted a self-portrait on Snapchat of her protruding stomach in a fitted black dress. “Very excited to not have to hide this anymore,” she wrote. Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, were married in 2013. Luna was born in 2016.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Chrissy Teigen #Hollywood #John Legend

also see

Rebel Wilson recounts sexual harassment incident, says 'I will no longer be polite'

Rebel Wilson recounts sexual harassment incident, says 'I will no longer be polite'

Rapper Meek Mill sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation in 2009 gun and drug case

Rapper Meek Mill sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for violating probation in 2009 gun and drug case

Jennifer Hudson seeks protection from ex-fiance David Otunga; says he was 'aggressive, harassing'

Jennifer Hudson seeks protection from ex-fiance David Otunga; says he was 'aggressive, harassing'