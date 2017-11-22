You are here:

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child; announce news on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expanding their family. The model and the musician used social media on 21 November to announce they are expecting their second child together.

Teigen posted a video on Instagram that shows the couple’s daughter, Luna, with her hands on her mother’s stomach. When Teigen asks, “What’s in here?” the toddler responds, "Baby".

it's john's! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Legend can be heard laughing in the background. He linked to the video on Twitter, captioning it with two hearts and two baby emojis.

Teigen also posted a self-portrait on Snapchat of her protruding stomach in a fitted black dress. “Very excited to not have to hide this anymore,” she wrote. Teigen, 31, and Legend, 38, were married in 2013. Luna was born in 2016.