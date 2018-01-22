Chris Hemsworth hangs up the hammer: Actor says he's 'contractually' done with Thor after Avengers 4

Los Angeles: Thor star Chris Hemsworth is officially done with playing the superhero and the actor says leaving the character behind is a "a scary thought".

The 34-year-old actor, who played the Norse god in Marvel Cinematic Universe, said portraying the role felt like a "never-ending" event.

"Contractually, right now - yeah, this is it. I'm done. I won't be playing the character again. (The end seems like) a scary thought.

This really seemed like this never-ending thing. And now it's potentially finishing," Hemsworth told USA Today.

The actor, who last reprised his role in Thor: Ragnarok, is although ready to take the part forward in the film franchise if things transpire in the future.

Hemsworth will next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, alongside other MCU veterans, such as Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner. Also in pipeline is next year's Avengers 4.

"So who knows? There are 76 cast members in these two Avengers films. They will be the biggest films of all time, far bigger than my character. It's a conversation for further down the road, if it was going to happen," he said.

