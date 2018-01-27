Chris Hemsworth considering year-long hiatus from Hollywood to spend time with family

The God of Thunder had a smashing run at the box office with the success of Thor Ragnarok in 2017, but it looks like Chris Hemsworth is prepared to lay down his hammer for a while, as the Hollywood superstar has spoken about taking a hiatus from Hollywood.

Hemsworth will be taking out time to promote the next two Avengers movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, but the Australian actor might not take up more projects in the coming months.

During the promotions of his latest film 12 Strong, the actor made the revelation of taking a break from movies for the coming year (maybe even longer) in favour of spending more time with his family.

“I want to be able to take the kids to school. I may even be off all year. It all happened at once and I’ve thought about it and gone, ‘God, am I trying to do too much at once? There’s no regret by any means. It just comes out of wanting to be [at home] more. I want to be there more. My wife and I were talking the other day about how the years are flying by: our daughter [India Rose] is five and a half and the boys [twins called Tristan and Sasha] are three and a half. And however much time you do have together, it never seems like enough. It’s always exhausting, even when we have help with grandparents or a nanny,” said Hemsworth, according to Screenrant report.

In the past, Hemsworth has spoken about how his contract to play Thor expires with Avengers 4, but he has maintained that he is open to a longer future as Thor.

