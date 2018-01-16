Chris Evans hints at Avengers: Infinity War development in autographed picture on Instagram

Marvel’s mega franchise Avengers: Infinity Wars is proving to be the most awaited Hollywood movie in almost a decade, and fans have been eagerly lapping up any easter egg that pops up on the internet. The latest is a Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan autographed picture posted on Instagram by a fan Mary Schulte.

As reported by IBT, the Captain America merchandise teases Steve Rogers aka Captain America in his alternative comic book avatar Nomad, as has been speculated since the release of the trailer last year.

Chris Evans has signed himself as ‘CAP’ and ‘Nomad’, while Sebastian Stan who plays his best friend Bucky has signed off as ‘Winter Soldier’ along with a tongue-in-cheek “I’m with Nomad’, hinting that the two might be forces yet again.

This directly points to Captain America’s inclusion in the upcoming Avengers movie as the Nomad character, since he is already known to not be working for the American government and acting on his own after the events of the previous Captain America film. He is also known to not carry his shield anymore. The trailer has already shown Chris Evans with a bearded look, in a different costume as reported by Screenrant.

"I was really excited that the Russos and Marvel were willing to kinda give that look a shot. I think it kind of changes things up. We've seen Cap the same way so many times. He's such a throwback, he's such a classic. It kind of gives him a little bit of a modern vibe," said Evans as reported by IBT.

Additionally, it is also being reported that Avengers: Infinity Wars will have a total of 78 characters!

Avengers: Infinity War is hitting Indian screens one week before the US release, on 27 April, 2018.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:52 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 12:57 PM