Chris Cornell passes away: Five of the Soundgarden, Audioslave rocker's best songs

Chris Cornell — the lead singer of the rock band Soundgarden and later, Audioslave — has passed away aged 52.

In a statement to the Associated Press, his representative Brian Bumbery said Cornell died Wednesday night (17 May 2017) in Detroit.

Cornell was still active on the rock music scene and was excitedly talking about his Soundgarden concert before he passed away tragically on 17 May.

His band Soundgarden was part of the grunge scene of the late 1980s and 1990s and won two Grammy Awards for the songs 'Black Hole Sun' and 'Spoonman'. Cornell formed Audioslave in 2001 with Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello and Tim Commerford, which was also a huge success. Critics had labeled their sound as a mix of Rage Against The Machine and Soundgarden.

Out of Soundgarden, Audioslave and Cornell's career as a solo performer, here are some of the songs he will be most remembered for:

'You Know My Name' from Casino Royale

Chris Cornell introduced the new Bond to the world with the opening theme of Casino Royale. The song, though loved widely by fans, didn't go down very well with critics who thought the theme didn't suit Daniel Craig, the new Bond who liked hand-to-hand combat better than the fancy gadgets that his predecessors preferred.

'Temple of the dog' by Hunger Strike

Chris Cornell's impact through Audioslave and Soundgarden is unmatchable, and no one can forget that he was one of the pioneers of grunge music. And his collaboration with the likes of Eddie Vedder on 'Temple of the Dog' shows how truly legendary he was. No amount of tributes would be enough to compensate for this loss, but at least Cornell has left this rusty cage now.

'Sunshower' by Chris Cornell



'Sunshower' was one of the first tracks released from Euphoria Morning, Cornell's first solo studio album. The album marked Cornell's gap period between leaving Soundgarden and forming Audioslave, and was a critical success.

'Like a Stone' by Audioslave

'Like a Stone' by Audioslave was the second single released from their debut album Audioslave in 2003.

The song was nominated for 'Best Hard Rock Performance' and Audioslave for Best Rock Album (2004).

'Rusty Cage' by Soundgarden

'Rusty Cage' was one of Soundgarden's most famous songs. Released in 1992 as a part of their third studio album Badmotorfinger (1991), the song and the video were an instant hit.