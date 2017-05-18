Chris Cornell passes away; fellow musicians pay tribute to the legend of grunge rock

Singer Chris Cornell, the grunge rock pioneer and lead singer of the group Soundgarden, has died after performing with the group in Detroit, according to US news reports.

In addition to Soundgarden, Cornell, 52, achieved fame as the frontman for another popular rock band, Audioslave, and was a member of the rock "supergroup" Temple of the Dog.

Variety magazine said Cornell died after appearing late Wednesday at Detroit's Fox Theater, the latest stop on a national tour by Soundgarden.

The Grammy Award winning singer and lyricist was a native of Seattle, Washington. His rock peers and fans paid a tribute to the star on social media:

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro tweeted:

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page offered his condolences:

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

So did Billy Idol:

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 18, 2017

Alternative Rock musician Mark Lanegan tweeted:

RIP Chris Cornell. Damn — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 18, 2017

Royal Alberta Hall, the famous venue where Cornell performed many times, also offered condolences:

Saddened by the loss of legendary singer Chris Cornell, whose debut solo show here was one of our stand-out nights of 2016. pic.twitter.com/KT7btiiNLe — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) May 18, 2017

Butch Walker, who was the guitarist for the metal band SouthGang tweeted:

Chris Cornell. One of the greatest voices in rock n roll history. Helped inspire me to evolve and change musically. I'm so sad. RIP BUDDY.. — Butch Walker (@butchwalker) May 18, 2017

Mark Tremonti,he lead guitarist of the rock bands Creed and Alter Bridge tweeted:

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated — Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) May 18, 2017

Elijah Wood, who has acted in the Lord of the Rings trilogy also expressed his regret

Oh man. Sad to hear of the passing of Chris Cornell. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 18, 2017

(With inputs from agencies)