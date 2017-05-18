Chris Cornell passes away; fellow musicians pay tribute to the legend of grunge rock

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 18 2017 17:43:03 IST

Singer Chris Cornell, the grunge rock pioneer and lead singer of the group Soundgarden, has died after performing with the group in Detroit, according to US news reports.

In addition to Soundgarden, Cornell, 52, achieved fame as the frontman for another popular rock band, Audioslave, and was a member of the rock "supergroup" Temple of the Dog.

Variety magazine said Cornell died after appearing late Wednesday at Detroit's Fox Theater, the latest stop on a national tour by Soundgarden.

The Grammy Award winning singer and lyricist was a native of Seattle, Washington. His rock peers and fans paid a tribute to the star on social media:

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Dave Navarro tweeted:

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page offered his condolences:

So did Billy Idol:

Alternative Rock musician Mark Lanegan tweeted:

Royal Alberta Hall, the famous venue where Cornell performed many times, also offered condolences:

Butch Walker, who was the guitarist for the metal band SouthGang tweeted:

Mark Tremonti,he lead guitarist of the rock bands Creed and Alter Bridge tweeted:

Elijah Wood, who has acted in the Lord of the Rings trilogy also expressed his regret

(With inputs from agencies)


Published Date: May 18, 2017 05:03 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 05:43 pm







