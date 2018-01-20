You are here:

Chloe Sevigny, star of Melinda and Melinda, says she 'probably won't work with Woody Allen again'

Los Angeles: Actress Chloe Sevigny says she would ‘probably not work with Oscar-winning director Woody Allen again.

From Boys Don't Cry to American Psycho, Sevigny has had one of the most prolific resumes of character parts in independent movies. In 2004, she appeared in the Allen's comedy Melinda and Melinda.

Now, Sevigny has expressed reservations about collaborating with the director, reports variety.com.

"I have my own turmoil that I'm grappling with over that decision," Sevigny said.

"Would I work with him again? Probably not."

Sevigny joins a chorus of actors who have either donated their salaries from Allen's movies to the Time's Up campaign, including Rebecca Hall and Timothee Chalamet, or expressed regret in agreeing to co-star in one of his projects.

In 2014, Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow published a letter in the New York Times, where she said that she was sexually assaulted by him at the age of 7. Allen has denied any wrongdoing.

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 17:56 PM | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018 17:56 PM